Kanye West aka 'Ye' Demands Donda Academy Lawsuit Be Thrown Out

Ye, formally known as Kanye West, is fighting back against allegations made by former Donda Academy teachers.

He is demanding a lawsuit filed against him by former teachers Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers be dropped, Radar Online reports. The College Dropout rapper claims he has no control over what goes on at Donda Academy and claims the educators “misleadingly depict the Donda Academy as a dystopian institution designed to satisfy Ye’s idiosyncrasies.” “The truth is, Ye has nothing to do with Donda’s policies, practices, and procedures relating to employee pay and wage statements,” Ye said in a statement.

Hailey and Byers were fired from Donda and claimed the termination was retaliatory. Both teachers and Timanii Meeks claim that the school was unsafe for students, and Meeks alleged she was fired after parents complained her classroom had no books. Lawyer Ron Zambrano, who represents all three teachers, says that Ye has a big problem on his hands with the building that needs to be addressed. “Ms. Meeks was fired months before Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers were terminated but all three clearly witnessed the same illegal and disturbing code violations and conduct at the school…” Zambrano said, according to NBC News.

“And all three were given the same retaliatory and unlawful treatment merely for trying to stand up for the student’s rights to a meaningful education.”

Meeks told administrators about exposed electrical wiring on top of other safety hazards, including a bullying issue. Parents complained about the lack of books, textbooks “or any sort of educational items that would typically be found in a classroom,” the lawsuit states. Byers and Hailey claimed the school had no disciplinary system in place and lacked basic supplies and resources like trash cans, a school nurse, or janitorial staff. Allegedly, students were only served sushi for lunch and weren’t allowed to use eating utensils.

Ye is denying all the allegations and asking the court to throw out claims of additional alleged wage violations.