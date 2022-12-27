Kim Kardashian: It’s ‘Hard’ To Keep Children From Kanye’s Controversial Antics While Co-Parenting

Kim Kardashian is opening up about how “hard” it is trying to co-parent with her ex-husband Kanye West in the wake of his drastic fall from grace.

The billionaire reality television superstar appeared on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast on Monday where she got emotional speaking on the challenging time she has raising four children with Kanye following their divorce.

“Co-parenting is really f—ing hard,” Kardashian said through tears.

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce late last month after nearly two years of proceedings, People reports. While the public has decided to cancel Kanye, Kim still has four children to raise with him.

When it comes to co-parenting North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, Kim says she tries to keep her kids from knowing about their famous father’s controversial antics on social media and in the press.

“If they don’t know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s— that they are not ready to deal with,” Kim said. “When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could.”

Kim knows her kids are still clueless about their dad losing his billionaire status and partnerships with Adidas and Balenciaga after professing his admiration for Adolf Hitler and views on the holocaust.

“My kids don’t know anything,” Kim told Martinez. “So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess and lunchtime. I hear what is being talked about.”

When it comes to her children, Kim allows the kids to celebrate their dad despite what the public feels about him at the moment.

“If we are riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad’s music—no matter what we are going through—I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids,” Kim explained. “[I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”