Karine Jean-Pierre To Host 2026 African American Film Critics Awards

Karine Jean-Pierre is entering a new public role, this time far from the White House briefing room. The former press secretary for President Joe Biden has been selected to host the 17th annual African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards, an honor announced exclusively by Variety. The ceremony will take place Feb. 8 in Los Angeles, celebrating excellence in film as chosen by more than 100 AAFCA members.

Jean-Pierre, 51, follows a lineup of notable hosts, including comedian Amber Ruffin, who emceed last year’s film awards, and singer Jordin Sparks, who led AAFCA’s 2025 television ceremony. This year’s honorees include Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and director Ryan Coogler, along with the animated breakout KPop Demon Hunters.

Though the move marks a shift from politics to entertainment, Jean-Pierre says her focus remains firmly on those being honored. “I don’t want it to be about me,” she told Variety. “I’m playing a tiny part here. My job is to honor, celebrate, and lift the brilliant artists who are being recognized.”

Jean-Pierre, who served as the nation’s 35th White House press secretary from 2022 to 2025, made history as the first Black person and the first openly LGBTQ individual to hold the position. She described accepting the hosting role as “an easy yes,” citing her admiration for AAFCA’s mission and leadership. “The AAFCA Awards have spent 17 years celebrating extraordinary contributions in film, and I am just so in awe of Gil Robertson and the team,” she said. “The mission is to honor storytellers who explore the many faces of humanity through diverse perspectives.”

Despite her prominence in political communications, Jean-Pierre emphasized that the ceremony will remain centered on artists rather than the host. “One of the things I learned in the press comms world is don’t make yourself the news,” she said. “I want it to be light, enjoyable, smooth and let the stars shine.”

Unlike many former press secretaries who pivot to cable news or political commentary, Jean-Pierre has taken a different path. “I’ve always seen myself as someone who does things differently,” she explained. “I don’t follow a set path or look at the people before me and copy their trajectory — that’s just never been who I am.”

She expressed particular excitement about meeting several of the evening’s honorees. “I’ve never met Michael B. Jordan,” she said, adding that Ryan Coogler is someone she deeply admires. “Just touching him would be amazing. He’s so incredibly brilliant.”

Jean-Pierre recently published her memoir, Independent, and says her post-White House chapter will focus on storytelling beyond politics. She revealed that she has acquired the rights to the stories of Alice Dunnigan and Ethel Payne, the first two Black women in the White House press corps. “The women asked presidents questions and were often ignored by the boys’ club,” she said. “And yet so few people know their names.”

AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson said he is “elated” to welcome Jean-Pierre as host. “She’s current, credible and brilliant,” he said. “We love her energy and her vibe.”

As she prepares to take the stage, Jean-Pierre framed the moment as larger than an awards ceremony. “We need this right now,” she said. “We need an opportunity and a space to celebrate ourselves.”

