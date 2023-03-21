Keanu Reeves Gets Emotional Over Death of ‘John Wick’ Co-Star Lance Reddick

Keanu Reeves couldn’t hold back his emotion when mourning the loss of his John Wick co-star, Lance Reddick, while on the red carpet recently.

Reeves was present for the Hollywood premiere of John Wick 4 on Monday, where the cast all wore blue ribbon pins in honor of Reddick’s memory, ET reported. He became emotional while remembering his late co-star, who appeared in all four John Wick films and was slated to appear in the upcoming Ballerina spinoff.

“Lance is a very beautiful person and special artist,” Reeves said. “His grace and dignity, his shining light of character was just something really special.”

“[I am] really grateful I had the chance to know him and work with him over almost 10 years,” he added.

Reeves’ latest statement came days after Riddick’s death was confirmed on March 17. Reps for the film star said the actor passed away at 60 from natural causes.

At the time the death was announced, Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski released a joint statement mourning the loss of Reddick, who played the role of the concierge, Charon, in all of the franchise’s installments.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” the pair said.

“He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

Lance Reddick had a number of impressive credits under his belt prior to his untimely passing. In addition to John Wick, Reddick was best known for his roles in cult classics, including Cedric Daniels in The Wire (2002–2008), Phillip Broyles in Fringe (2008–2013), and Chief Irvin Irving in Bosch (2014–2020). Last year he appeared in Resident Evil.

Reddick is survived by his wife Stephanie, and his two children, Yvonne Nicole and Christopher.