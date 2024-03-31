Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Are You Ready, Atlanta? TikTok Food Reviewer Keith Lee Announces ‘Redemption’ Return To A-Town Lee will return to Atlanta after his controversial stop in the city last year--and he will have security.









Atlanta restaurateurs, now is your second chance to have your food reviewed by Keith Lee. The TikToker announced his return to the Southern city after a controversial first run.

Lee, however, did share that new rules will be applied to his upcoming stop at the Georgia capital. In a TikTok posted on March 30, the influencer explained that his “Redemption Food Tour” will better promote local and diverse restaurants in the area.

“Family, we’re going to do a redemption tour,” shared the content creator. “And we discussed as a family that it would only be right to do a redemption tour because the states we visited this year were different rules, categories, and structures. So, just to be fair, we’re going to start at the bottom of the list. Atlanta, we’re coming back.”

Lee originally visited popular Atlanta food spots, such as Milk & Honey and Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang, in October 2023. His unfavorable interactions with both places led to an outcry on social media about customer service at Black-owned businesses.

Both restaurants, including the one owned by former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Burruss, responded to the negative reviews. The owners of Milk & Honey used the moment to undermine Lee’s impact, posting a video jokingly asking who Keith Lee was. They later apologized.

Given the backlash from last year, Lee assured of his family’s protection in case any madness ensues.

“We come in peace. With that being said, we will be protected. It’s people with us who are legal and licensed,” emphasized the father and husband. “We don’t want to have to use them, but we will. My family is going home safe, and I mean I with every bone in my body.”

Lee clarified that this tour would be a “completely fresh slate,” meaning they would visit all the new restaurants. His over 16 million followers will vote on some of the “mom and pop” spots on the list.

Although Lee did not disclose when he will set foot back in Atlanta, the event seeks to be a peaceful redemption for the city.

RELATED CONTENT: Kandi Burruss Responds To Keith Lee’s Not-So-Good Rating Of Old Lady Gang