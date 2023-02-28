Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Show Off First Child and The Memes Fly Over the ‘Civil Rights Marching’ Name

The world has welcomed the first child of Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson.

The actor posted the announcement of the birth of her baby boy, Leodis Andrellton Jackson to her Instagram account.

“LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Palmer posted several photographs of her, her boyfriend, and the baby in consecutive slides on the Instagram post.

“Only 48hrs of being parents! ”

Her first picture showed a happy couple, eyes wide open driving in a vehicle.

“Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! ”

Palmer is heard singing the El Debarge song, Someone as she is seemingly expressing the joy of being with Jackson and the two of them creating a baby.

“The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr.”

This photo shows Palmer still in bed as Jackson is holding their newborn as they presumably are watching Bobby I Love u PURRR which features internet sensation, Rolling Ray on a laptop.

“I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha

This photo shows Jackson embracing Palmer as she lays on the bed holding Leodis in her arms.

“I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide.”

This particular picture may serve as the first solo shot of Palmer’s son, Leodis as he appears to be sleeping.

“And this slide ❤️”

Self-explanatory pic of the baby.

Palmer ends the post by writing, “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match !

The baby’s name, already is trending on Twitter with a series of memes, with many fans saying it sounds like the name of an old man from the civil rights era.

“That name sound like it led a civil rights March.”

Palmer herself saw the tweet and responded, “It’s giving I marched with Martin, purrrr,” referencing Martin Luther King Jr.

That name sound like it led a civil rights March https://t.co/F3IaB5GKdL — Primo Timo (@_DocLee) February 27, 2023

Earlier this month, Palmer stated in her podcast, Baby, this is Keke Palmer that the name they planned on giving their baby “gives Black American storyline.”

Last year, in December, she shocked the world when she announced that she was pregnant during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.