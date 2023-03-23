Keke Palmer Gives ‘Mommy’ing’ Update, ‘It’s Giving, SUPER SAIYAN’

Keke Palmer is new to motherhood but is already crushing the game with her “super saiyan” parenting skills.

The “Nope” star welcomed her son Leodis Andrellton Jackson with boyfriend Darius Jackson last month and has been opening up about her new mom life on social media. Palmer took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on her motherhood journey while sharing photos from an adorable photoshoot she had with her baby boy in New York City.

“Took Mookie Mook for a stroll today!!” she wrote before giving her fans an update on becoming a mom after years of success in Hollywood.

“Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all,” she shared.

Palmer, who is known for her booked and busy career as an actress in films like “Akeelah and the Bee,” “Alice,” and “Hustlers,” along with roles in TV series like “Scream Queens,” touched on how she’s adjusting to balancing her newest role as a mother.

“Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming,” she said. “I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!”

“It’s giving, SUPER SAIYAN,” Palmer quipped.

After making a shameless plug to promote Amazon, Palmer concluded with a nod to mommyhood.

“Mom “stuff” is a big business, who knew.😝😅❤️🙏🏾🔥😘🤦🏾‍♀️,” she said.

Palmer’s latest post comes weeks after her heartfelt message on parenting she shared shortly after giving birth to baby Leo.

“I just came on here to say, if you’re a single parent, pull out your cake,” Keke said in a video clip.

“Matter of fact, clip off your angel wings because I don’t know how you guys are doing it. And I really don’t want this to sound like pandering, or something like this, because I know there’s a million and one reason why somebody wants to be a single parent or has become a single parent.”