Keke Palmer Shuts Down Colorism Conversation Comparing Her To Zendaya

Keke Palmer seemingly shut down a discussion on Twitter that wanted to dissect the trajectory of her career compared to Zendaya.

On Saturday, a Twitter user questioned the mainstream popularity of the two women; Palmer stars in Jordan Peele‘s latest suspenseful film Nope, and Zendaya, who has won an Emmy for her work on HBO’s drama series Euphoria. Many were contrasting the success of the two actors based on colorism, according to Hello Beautiful.

However, the discourse also suggested that the two actors serve as “one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood.”

While both started their careers as child stars and Palmer has accumulated more acting credits, Zendaya has experienced mainstream success in a shorter period of time. Palmer’s fans believe that she deserves the same adulation and hype bestowed upon Zendaya, TMZ reports.

Understandably, Palmer doesn’t want her accomplishments overshadowed by the issue of colorism and firmly rattled off all her accolades to emphasize that her skin complexion has not prevented her notable achievements.

A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer. — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 24, 2022

I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.❤️ — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 24, 2022

Yet, Zendaya does recognize the privilege she holds by being of a fairer complexion, and has publicly said that she wants to use her opportunity to uplift the Black community within Hollywood, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think it’s important being a light-skinned woman to recognize my privilege in that sense as well and make sure that I’m not taking up space where I don’t need to,” says @Zendaya. Watch more from the Drama Actress #THRRoundtable here: pic.twitter.com/RS5dj2k7kJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 27, 2020

The 28-year-old film and television star’s sci-fi horror film Nope opened in first place over the weekend, bringing in an estimated $44 million. Palmer co-stars with Daniel Kaluuya.

Palmer’s resume is full of hitters, with credits for the title role of Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP, Akeelah and the Bee, Scream Queens, Hustlers, and voicing a character in this year’s Pixar film Lightyear, according to The Hollywood Reporter.