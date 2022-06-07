Mother of 11: Keke Wyatt Introduces Her ‘Miracle Baby Boy’ With Genetic Disorder To The World

Keke Wyatt and her husband Zackariah welcomed a new baby boy to the family on May 27, 2022.

The new mother of eleven announced the birth of her “miracle baby boy” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring on her Instagram account this week. She also shared an adorable photo of her husband holding a healthy newborn in his arms. In the caption, Wyatt explains to her 1.6 million followers about the challenges she endured and why she considers her new addition to the family a miracle.

Back in March, Wyatt revealed that her unborn baby at the time was was diagnosed with trisomy 13, a rare chromosomal disorder that can cause developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, and physical abnormalities of the head and facial area.

“Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results,” the caption read in part.

Wyatt continued, “We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr’s in the medical field. However, I can’t stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life-changing information about your unborn child …. pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision.”

The 40-year-old singer said they “believed the report of the Lord” over the doctor’s medical suggestions, adding and “after holding our beautiful healthy baby boy Ke’Zyah & looking into his eyes, I’m glad we did.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that the new mom had to step in to address online critics who were shaming her for revealing the unfortunate diagnosis regarding her pregnancy. Wyatt said she wanted “to share or encourage another women that might have to face this battle.”

Baby Ke’Zyah is the second child of the couple who got married in 2018. He joins the Wyatt tribe at number 11.