Kendrick Lamar Makes History With Highest-Grossing Tour By A Rap Artist

Compton-bred recording artist Kendrick Lamar has added to the legacy of the city’s rich history that is also the hometown of popular acts like N.W.A. and The Game.

After completing his latest tour, according to Touring Data, 2022’s “The Big Steppers” tour has officially become the highest-grossing tour by a hip-hop recording artist, surpassing Canadian rapper Drake’s “Aubrey & the Three Migos” tour. Beating his previous Top 5 record, Lamar also toppled Travis Scott, Kanye West, and Jay-Z, as well as Drake and Future’s co-headlining tour.

Here is a breakdown of the top tours by rappers:

Touring Data reported “The Big Steppers” tour, produced by Live Nation, had 73 shows that traveled across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The total revenue for the tour came in at $110,886,026 after selling 929,056 tickets. The average price for the coveted tickets was $119.35. The average revenue for the venues was $1,518,987 for an average of 12,727 tickets purchased.

Afrotech reported Lamar also served as the creative director of “The Big Steppers” tour along with Dave Free and Mike Carson. He invited his cousin, rapper Baby Keem, to be one of the opening acts.

According to The Source, the Good Kid, M.A.A.D City rapper will be a headliner for the iconic Lollapalooza festival in Chicago later this summer. The festival will be at Grant Park. Other hip-hop acts performing at the famed event will be A Boogie wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Joey Badass, Tiacorine, and Big Boss Vette.