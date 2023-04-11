Another Drake and Future Collaboration: Presenting ‘Saint X’

What a time to be alive for Drake and Future. We know you’ve heard the news: the 6 God and Future Hendrix joined forces to executive produce the Hulu series, Saint X.

Hitting the streaming site later this month, the series follows the death of a woman and its aftereffects, which toss the woman’s sister into dangerous spaces as she chases the truth surrounding her sister’s death.

The series stars Jayden Elija, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Josh Bonzie, with Stephen Williams and Leila Gerstein hammering out production and screenplay duties, respectively.

In other Drake and Future news, the 6 God spoke to GQ about Future for the latter’s cover story shortly before the release of the latest effort, I Never Liked You.

“He’s an absolutely relentless, spontaneous workhorse,” Drake said to Eliott Wilson during the GQ interview. “And me, I’m a calculated, purpose-driven, militant individual. You take his free-flowing genius and you mix it with my level of understanding and planning and—records, albums, singles—we can pretty much create anything together.”

And Drake, who is also picky about his media sitdowns, recently sat with Lil Yachty for Lil Boat’s FUTUREMOOD’s ‘A Moody Conversation with Drake.’ During the conversation, the QC artist asked Drake about retiring.

“Well, I think like on a broader scale, I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like—I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day—but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.”

Drake added, I’ll still be around to like, you know, work with people or do a show here or there, but I’m not going to like, force myself to compete…So I guess that’s the one thing that I want for myself really badly.”

Drake and Future made magic in the studio on their 2015 collaboration, What a Time to be Alive. Hopefully, their joint effort as executive producers on Saint X produces similar results.

Viewers can stream Saint X on Hulu on April 26.

Watch Saint X’s trailer below.