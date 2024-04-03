Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Says Biden Is A ‘Bigger Threat To Democracy’ Over Trump

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said in an interview that he could argue President Joe Biden is a “bigger threat to democracy” than Donald Trump.

Kennedy sat with CNN’s Erin Burnett to discuss his politics and the upcoming election. When Burnett asked him to give his thoughts on Trump threatening democracy, Kennedy turned his attention to Biden.

The candidate says he can make the argument that Biden is an even bigger threat. His reasoning weighs in on censorship.

“President Biden is the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech to censor his opponent,” he said.

“I can say that because I just won a case in a federal court of appeals and now before the Supreme Court that shows that he started censoring, not just me, for 37 hours after he took the oath of office he was censoring me. No president in the country has ever done that.”

.@RobertKennedyJr stuns CNN, makes the case that Joe Biden is a greater "threat to democracy" (we're a Republic) than Donald Trump.



"Biden is the first President in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech." pic.twitter.com/DzVLoakZdz — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) April 2, 2024

He refers to Murthy v. Missouri, which was filed in 2022 after Missouri and Louisiana attorney generals, along with several individual plaintiffs, accused the government of implementing efforts to fight misinformation found online about COVID-19 and US elections. According to CNN, they argued the efforts were a form of unconstitutional censorship.

Kennedy, known for his bold conspiracy theories and being a prominent anti-vaccine activist, has been accused of spreading gossip online related to vaccines and COVID-19, resulting in his anti-vaccine group, The Children’s Health Defense group, being kicked off Instagram and Facebook in 2022.

Biden and Trump have gone back and forth on who should be labeled a threat to democracy. Biden feels Trump is the issue for the role he played in the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol building, while the four-time indicted businessman has constantly pushed false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him thanks to voter fraud. In December 2023, he said Biden is the “real threat.”

Burnett turned the tables on Kennedy to see why he wasn’t pushing the same narrative for Trump that he was for Biden. The presidential hopeful admitted that the Jan. 6 allegations do propose a serious threat, but nothing can top Biden’s efforts to silence him and free speech. “I think that is a threat to democracy if we’re trying to overthrow the election, clearly a threat,” he said.

“But the question was, ‘Who was a worse threat to democracy?’ And what I would say is I, you know, I’m not going to answer that question and argue that President Biden is because the First Amendment, Erin, is the most important.”