Kenny Carr Has Turned Carr Construction Into A Successi

Former NBA forward Kenny Carr enjoyed a 10-year career, playing for four teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers with Magic Johnson. However, one could argue his construction career has been much more successful.

In his final year in the NBA, during the 1986–87 season, Carr formed Carr Construction in Portland. The construction company undertakes the fabrication and erection of structural steel for industrial and commercial buildings, including hospitals, schools, parking structures, and high-tech industrial projects.

In its more than 35 years in business, Carr Construction has led and collaborated on a bevy of projects, including the OHSU Tram in Portland, Paul Allen’s Experience Music Project Museum in Seattle, and Providence Park stadium, home to the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns professional soccer clubs.

“I had friends in the business and got started in 1986,” Carr said in a 2003 interview, according to The Sun. “I started as a general contractor but eventually moved into the specialty work of sub-contracting in the early 1990s, which I like better.”

Carr Construction has been paramount to the growth of the city of Portland over the last three decades, and its owner is proud of the work it’s done in the city where his NBA career ended, and his business career skyrocketed.

“I’ve been extensively involved with this area…and have seen it grow,” said Carr.

“We have had a lot of investment in the north Portland area, and it’s had a boom in construction lately, raising property values. It’s been great to have been a small part of that.”

During his 10-year NBA career, Carr played for the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, and Portland TrailBlazers. Carr averaged 11.6 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game in his career. His best season came with Portland in 1983–84 when he averaged 15 ppg and 11 RPG, helping the TrailbBlazers make the first round of the playoffs, where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in five games.