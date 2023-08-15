Black Woman Entrepreneur Launches Construction Firm

Meet Janay White, an African American entrepreneur from Jacksonville, Florida, who owns more than 50 Airbnb properties. She also owns J White Construction Inc, a Black woman-owned construction company that has recently been certified as a vendor with the state of Florida, paving the way for her mission to offer affordable housing to first-time homebuyers and single mothers, revitalizing poverty-stricken areas in the process.

At just 36 years old, Janay’s achievements are nothing short of remarkable. Not only is she the CEO of eight successful businesses, but she is also the founder of a non-profit organization and possesses 8 investment properties, three of which are new construction homes built from the ground up. Additionally, she runs a hair salon and boasts an impressive rental car fleet of 8 vehicles, exclusively offered to single mothers.

Janay’s story is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Rising from homelessness and living paycheck to paycheck, she transformed her life through sheer determination and hard work, establishing herself as an accomplished serial entrepreneur and the CEO of not one, but eight incredibly successful 6 and 7-figure companies. Today, she stands as a beacon of hope, dedicated to empowering others to attain financial freedom and create generational wealth.

Her journey was no easy ride. Working two jobs daily for a decade, she honed invaluable traits of tenacity and dedication while holding roles as a social worker and fraud investigator at the Florida Department of Children and Families from 2010-2020 and as a Revenue Auditor in the accounting and finance department at UPS from 2011-2020. These experiences fueled her passion to make a difference and serve as a guiding light for those facing financial challenges.

Janay’s impact is undeniable. Countless glowing reviews from those she’s touched and empowered bear witness to her transformative influence on individuals and communities alike.

Learn more about her construction firm via its official website at JWhiteConstructionInc.com

She also owns and runs J White Credit University, which helps people flourish financially by teaching them to leverage their credit, creating multiple streams of income that lead to financial independence and generational wealth. This is also done via seminars, mentorship courses, and personalized one-on-one sessions.

This news first appeared on blacknews.com.