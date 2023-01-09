Kenyan LGBTQ Activist Edwin Chiloba Discovered Dead in Metal Box

According to The Associated Press, Edwin Chiloba, known for fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ community, was found dead in western Kenya last week. Officials have stated that his body was found stuffed into a metal box.

Chiloba’s body was discovered on Wednesday on a road in Uasin Gishu County.

Police officers said that a motorcycle taxi operator reported that he witnessed the metal box being dumped by a car that had no license plates.

When the police officers opened the box they discovered a decomposing body allegedly dressed in women’s clothes. The body was taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and it was determined that it was Chiloba. They are now trying to figure out the cause of death. Police spokesperson Resila Onyango stated that there are no motives for the death.

“We don’t know for now why he was killed that way. Experts are handling the matter,” she said.

The Washington Post reported that a suspect has been arrested. The county commissioner, Eddyson Nyale named 24-year-old Jactone Odhiambo as the suspected killer. He had been seen with Chiloba at several locations.