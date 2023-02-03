Kerry Washington Invites the World into Her Private Life in New Memoir

The star of Scandal is about to have fans turning pages.

On Tuesday, award-winning actress Kerry Washington announced the upcoming release of her new memoir, Thicker Than Water, where she is inviting the public to have a look inside her public and private worlds.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the book will reflect on moments of Washington’s life, highlighting her childhood and the challenges she has faced so far along her journey.

The book is “an intimate view into both Washington’s public and private worlds — as an artist, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a mother, a daughter, a wife, a Black woman,” a press release stated.

Reportedly, Washington’s memoir will expose some of her childhood traumas, spotlight some of the actress’ mentors, and highlight the journey towards reaching success in her career as an actress and political advocate.

Little, Brown Spark, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company will be releasing the memoir.

“So many of us have been captivated by her work, both on- and offscreen, but few have the full picture of all it took to get there,” Tracy Behar, VP and Publisher of Little, Brown Spark, said in a statement.

“A brilliant and gifted storyteller, Kerry brings her considerable talents to the page to give readers a deeply personal account of her journey, highlighting all the forces that have shaped her life and career,” Behar added.

“Writing a memoir is, by far, the most deeply personal project I have ever taken on,” Washington told People. “I hope that readers will receive it with open hearts and I pray that it offers new insights and perspectives, and invites people into deeper compassion — for themselves and others.”

Thicker Than Water is set to be released on Sept. 26, and is available for pre-order now.