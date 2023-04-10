Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Birth of Her Son: ‘What an Eventful Birthday Week’

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam had “an eventful” week after giving birth to her son ahead of her 44th birthday.

The Cosby Show star turned 44 on Sunday and took to Instagram to celebrate her special day while sharing some very special news.

“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… 😆,” she captioned her video post.

“Thank you for the birthday wishes!! 😘,” she added.

The heartwarming video showed Pulliam and her husband, Brad James, joking around inside their hospital room while awaiting their son’s arrival.

“This is how grown people play doctor,” James says while wearing scrubs and showing Pulliam lying inside the hospital bed.

“What are your symptoms,” he asks his wife.

“Something is trying to come out of my vagina,” she jokingly replies.

Another clip shows the happy couple posing with their newborn baby boy wrapped in a blanket alongside Pulliam’s 6-year-old daughter Ella Grace Hartwell. Pulliam shares her daughter with her ex-husband, Edgerton Hartwell.

It’s the first child for Pulliam and James, who tied the knot in September 2021 and announced their pregnancy on The Tamron Hall Show in December, People reports. The actress was noticeably pregnant and said it felt “so good” to finally let the cat out of the bag after sharing her infertility journey in a 2021 documentary.

“Not that I’ve been trying to hide it,” she said at the time. “but when you’ve had a miscarriage, when you’ve gone through this journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK.”

She followed up with an Instagram announcement posing alongside her husband.

Last month the couple shared their gender reveal in a photo that confirmed a baby boy was on the way.

Pulliam and James met on the set of Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta in 2019 and started dating shortly after. James professed his love for Pulliam in an Instagram post sharing photos from their wedding.

“I’m grateful to take mine with you.. my friend, my counselor, business partner, travel buddy, co-parent, trip advisor, lover, movie critic, negotiator, ride not die-er, designated driver (even tho I’m a better driver) chef, spiritual healer, and so much more,” he shared in his lengthy caption.

“I love you eternally, and gift you with my tribe and family who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary,” he added.