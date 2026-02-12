News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Adulting 101: Ketanji Brown Jackson On How Supreme Court Justices ‘Disagree Without Being Disagreeable’ Jackson revealed how she and her colleagues get along despite their different views







Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson revealed how she and her colleagues get along despite their different views in an interview with CBS Mornings.

“The court is very good at compartmentalizing, meaning that we focus on our work,” she said. “We work very hard. We come up with our own individual opinions as to how we think about the law.”

She said the job itself trains you to think about ideas in a variety of ways, so this understanding and empathy work in professional dynamics. Given how the justices still manage to fulfill their duties, she calls their methods “a model for learning how to disagree without being disagreeable.”

Jackson added, “We’re sort of always thinking about the law in different ways. And so we have learned how to adapt to being in an environment with people who have very strongly held but different views.”

This does not mean Jackson has not had tense disagreements with her fellow justices. Appointed by the Biden administration in 2022, her viewpoints have frequently contrasted with those of President Donald Trump and have spilled over into her dynamics with justices that Trump appointed.

Even when on opposing ends, each justice gives the others the time and space to write their stances on certain issues.

“We actually deliberate over a period of time where each of the justices decides how they feel about the issues and writes, and it takes a while to write,” added Jackson.

While Jackson has opposed legislation prompted by the Trump administration that she feels unconstitutional, the Grammy nominee still manages to keep the peace and contribute to federal rulings.

She also continues to inspire young leaders to effect change. The newest edition of her memoir, “Lovely One,” was released earlier this year, newly adapted for younger readers.

