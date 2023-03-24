Investors Kevin Garnett, Mark Sanchez, and Ryan Reynolds Help FuboTV Rebrand as Fubo

Sports streaming platform FuboTV recently will now be known as Fubo.

Fubo has released a nationwide campaign that features NBA legend Kevin Garnett and former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez who are also investors in the streaming platform. The campaign is produced by another investor, actor Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and his production company, Maximum Effort Productions.

Crashing the boards. Crashing @fuboTV board rooms. It’s what I do. https://t.co/Bo3OWAYC4B — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) March 21, 2023

“The reason Maximum Effort believes in Fubo is it’s the one product that captures the best of cable and the best of streaming while having the very meaningful differentiator of live sports. While cable fights cord-cutters and streaming services fight the cash content war, Fubo is building an experience and suite of services that can win,” said Reynolds in a written statement.

The commercial spots are being released just in time for the the Major League Baseball season. Fans will be indulged with the tagline, “If Sports Fans Built a Streaming Service,” which will showcase Fubo’s best features which were built for the sports fans who are competitive and rely on digital—first and foremost sports fans.

“FuboTV has grown in size and scope, with multiple brands under our global umbrella, since we launched our core cable TV replacement product in 2015,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo. “Alongside our continued growth, our consumers have affectionately shortened our name to Fubo and we feel that name represents the premium media brand we are today. We’re building on this momentum with an updated visual identity and new ad campaign.”

Reynolds has also struck a multi-year partnership through Maximum Effort, including the upcoming launch of the Maximum Effort Channel, as part of an exclusive first look at an unscripted TV series as well as a blind-scripted deal.