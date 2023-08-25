‘I Can’t Walk’: Kevin Hart Ends Up In Wheelchair After Challenging Former NFL Player To Race

Comedian Kevin Hart always knows how to bring the laughs, and his latest Instagram post does not disappoint, although the matter at hand is a bit more serious.

According to ET Online, the problem started when Hart challenged ex-New England Patriots star Stevan Ridley to a 40-yard dash. “This debate was based on who’s faster. Those that know me know, I’m pretty fast,” Hart explained with his normal candor. “Stevan said, ‘Kevin, there ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back, played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy… [So] we get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash.” What happened next may take a bit of time to heal from. “Guys, I blew all my s**t,” Hart revealed. “I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn, I don’t know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can’t walk.”

With his newfound free time, Hart has been able to rethink his decision to race the former professional athlete. “What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s**t ever, now I can’t walk,” he said. “What was I thinking, son? I’ve got to be the stupidest man alive.”

The 44-year-old comic also came face to face with the undefeated presence of Father Time due to his decision to face off against Ridley. “Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real. To all my men, women out there that are 40 years old and above, it’s not a game,” Hart said. “Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. It just made me respect it.”

Ridley was ever the gracious victor, offering a response on his IG story. “My bad @KevinHart4Real!” he wrote. “Heal up and keep making us all laugh!”