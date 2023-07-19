Kevin Hart and Mike Epps No Longer At Odds, ‘Looking Forward To Building’ On ‘ComicView’ Revival

It looks like legendary comedians Kevin Hart and Mike Epps have let bygones be bygones by ending their almost 10-year-long beef.

On Instagram, Hart posted a photo of him and Epps with a touching caption that stated things are all good between the two. “So happy that me and my comedy brother @therealmikeepps were able to settle our differences and look at the bigger picture,” Hart wrote. “Looking forward to building and doing amazing things in the future!!!!! Life is to [sic] short…”

The two reconciled over their love of comedy as they worked together to revive BET’s ComicView—after a nine-year hiatus—partnering with Hart’s production company, Hartbeat, and Epps serving as host. Allegedly, the feud between the comedians started in 2014 when the Friday franchise star called Hart “overrated,” Vibe reports. Epps’ remarks resulted in some back-and-forth banter online, and the two have been making shady remarks about each other since.

Other comedians jumped into the comments section to celebrate the brotherhood. The 85 South podcast hosts said “Amen,” while Deray Davis said, “What I’ve always wanted,” with some salute emojis.

All new episodes were filmed during Hartbeat Weekend in Las Veg earlier this month. Comedy fans will get the best of both worlds, featuring old-school comedians like Tommy Davidson and Tony T. Roberts, newcomers like Bresha Webb, D.C. Young Fly, and the televised comedic standup debut of rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris. The Laugh At My Pain comic says he’s excited to partner with BET on this project. “Having hosted ComicView in the past, I understand first-hand the incredible platform this franchise offers for comedians to showcase their talents on a national sta,ge and I’m excited to continue that tradition in Las Vegas,” Hart said.

Started in 1992, ComicView featured some of the greatest Black comedians to touch the microphone, including Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, Martin Lawrence, and more, according to Newsone.