Kevin Hart Reveals He and His Mother Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

Kevin Hart did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but the comedian says his mother was tough as nails.

According to Complex, Hart appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by fellow Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo267. During the discussion, Hart revealed that he and his mother were robbed when he was a kid in Philadelphia.

“Me and my mom got robbed. Wanna hear the crazy part? We were coming from a laundromat,” Hart said.

“We got the shopping cart, I’m talking folded clothes, right, my mom got the cart. I got my book bag, I used to go to the laundromat [to] do [my] homework. My mom [was] just carrying this little orange fanny pack, [when a] dude came out, he said, ‘Get that shit up, b**ch.’ And my Mom was like, ‘No.'”

The comedian said his mother was defiant. Instead of complying with the thief, who was also holding a gun in his hand, she insisted on not giving up her purse.

“I swear to God. Hand on the Bible, my mom said, ‘No.'”

“He said, ‘You think I’m f**king playing with you? Get that S**t up.’ My mom was like, ‘It’s nothing in it, and no.'”

“I’m just standing there, I’m looking…I’m shocked that I’m looking at a gun. He snatched it off, he [went] through [the purse]. My mom had a bunch of tokens in there, right? Guy get[s] mad, he throw[s] it at my mom. ‘You broke, b**ch.’ He called my mama a broke b**ch.”

Hart joked that his mom still made him push the shopping cart after the incident. Hart never went up that street again.

“The rest of my life I took the longest way to get to the laundromat. What once was a five-minute walk took me 30 minutes.”

Hart doesn’t have to worry about walking with his mother on that street anymore. According to TechCrunch, his Hartbeat Ventures received its first institutional investment from J.P. Morgan. The announcement was made last month at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference.

The newly formed venture capital firm will focus on lifestyle, media, and technology. A portion of the fund will go toward supporting minority and underrepresented founders.