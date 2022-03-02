Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Sues Production Company for Wrongful Termination

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter has filed a lawsuit against the production company that puts The Wendy Williams Show on air.

According to the New York Daily News, Hunter is suing the production company Debmar-Mercury of her now-canceled talk show, alleging wrongful termination. He claims that he was terminated from The Wendy Williams Show when he and Williams were amid their marriage ending.

In the court documents filed on Tuesday, Hunter seeks $7 million in compensatory damages, plus punitive damages and court costs.

“Kelvin Hunter was one of the reasons behind the Wendy William (sic) Show’s tremendous success and everything seemed to go south after he left. Mr. Hunter was unlawfully terminated solely due to his marital status to Wendy, which is contrary to human rights laws in NYC,” Hunter’s attorney, Abe George, told The News in a written statement. “This lawsuit seeks to compensate Mr. Hunter for the sweat equity that he put into the show and that Debmar-Mercury will continue to profit on even in their new reincarnation of the Wendy Williams Show.”

Last week, Radar reported that the embattled talk show host is reportedly upset over the decision and is considering legal action.

“She is considering legal action against her producers and is also deciding on what to do about Sherri Shepherd. Sherri was supposed to be a friend filling in for Wendy while she was sick, but instead, Sherri stabbed Wendy in the back. If anyone thinks Wendy is going to disappear without a fight they are a fool.”

Insiders say Williams is still keeping her ear to the streets and is reportedly ready to go to war with all involved in dethroning her from her daytime spot.

Shepherd has been given her own talk show that will air in the time slot that is currently hosting The Wendy Williams Show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shepherd’s program, which will be self-titled as Sherri, will be distributed by the same company that produces The Wendy Williams Show and The Nick Cannon Show, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. David Perler will have showrunner title duties on Sherri, as well as executive producing with Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray.