Keyshia Cole Reacts To Twitter User Slamming Her for ‘Degrading Her Mother’ With Upcoming Biopic

There is a Keyshia Cole biopic in the works with the Lifetime network according to a report last year by The Jasmine Brand.

A Twitter user admonished Cole as she claimed that she knew that after her mother, Frankie Lons died (she passed away in July 2021), the singer would degrade her mother for her benefit. Cole responded directly to the user to speak her truth.

“I said it! As soon as @KeyshiaCole momma died she was going to used that opportunity as she always does and make it work for her. Now she is making a movie about Frankie she always degrading them for her benefit”

On Friday, Cole took the user, Nikita_Dondiva to task by defending her decision to speak about her truth and having it documented.

“Degrading my mother. ? I wanted the best for my mom. You prefer my story not be my story? At times I have too. But my truth is my truth. I just live mine loud. (while some suffer in silence. But This will come wit all that I do, So speak YOUR TRUTH, but yours ain’t mine.”

In July 2021, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that Cole’s family confirmed Frankie passed away after suffering from an overdose. She had been battling an addiction to drugs for decades TMZ reported.

Cole’s brother Sam informed the media that Lons overdosed at her Oakland home. She was partying and celebrating her birthday when she apparently took drugs after relapsing on her journey to sobriety.