KFC Rightfully Called Out For Racially Offensive Ad Campaign

KFC is in hot grease after Black Twitter called out its racially offensive ad campaign. Billboards across Canada displayed Black people enjoying its famous fried chicken under the slogan of “it’s finger lickin’ good,” drawing criticism for the tone-deaf imagery.

Azim Akhtar, director of marketing for KFC’s Canadian branch, showcased his “latest campaign” to Twitter Aug. 24, expressing how he “couldn’t be more proud” at how well it seemingly turned out.

“Sorry utensils, its finger lickin’ good,” he said, reiterating the motto featured on the ads.

Sorry Utensils, It’s Finger Lickin’ Good. Latest campaign, I couldn’t be more proud!! pic.twitter.com/ktmN5TrHOS — Azim A. (@AzimAkhtar_) August 24, 2023

However, his tweet gained traction in a negative light. Naysayers suggested that the team missed the mark displaying Black people in an advertisement that perpetuated historical stereotypes against them.

One critic, whose opinion was re-shared by REVOLT, stated that this is why marketers should be culturally diverse and knowledgable about how to depict certain groups.

This is why it’s important for marketers/advertisers to study art history and historic ad campaigns. The print ad vs. the video came across as a caricature display of Black people. A picture is worth a thousand words. Nah, this was a miss,” shared the Twitter user.

Despite the harsh feedback, Akhtar defended his work, stating that the full campaign includes a racially diverse video that showcases the country’s blended communities of people.

My earlier post didn’t capture the full diversity of our latest campaign and I personally apologize for not being more thoughtful in my excitement to share the campaign and only sharing certain photos. Here is the 60-second spot that is more representative of Canada’s diversity… pic.twitter.com/HpeO3nc0f2 — Azim A. (@AzimAkhtar_) August 26, 2023

However, this was not enough for some engagers with the tweet, stating that albeit only one element of their team’s creative presented a negative portrayal of Black people, it was still unacceptable.

“Folks would prefer the full diversity to be present across every medium,” shared media personality ladidai, know on twitter by her handle @laidaix. “The concept was great—you just missed the mark with execution. I hope the feedback you’ve received over the past day or so helps you and your team to nail it next time.”

Folks would prefer the full diversity to be present across every medium. The concept was great—you just missed the mark with execution. I hope the feedback you’ve received over the past day or so helps you and your team to nail it next time. — ladidai 📣 go to @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) August 27, 2023

While there are no plans as disclosed by Akhtar or KFC to modify or remove the billboards, the sentiments of Black Twitter are still urging for the fast food brand to make things right.

RELATED CONTENT: Kandi Burruss Secures Yet Another Bag With New KFC Commercial Ad