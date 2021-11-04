Khaled Ridgeway's 'Death of a Telemarketer' Acquired By Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions

Award-winning comedy-drama, Death of a Telemarketer, has been picked up by Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA).

The movie tells the story of a smooth-talking telemarketer, Kasey (Lamorne Morris), who finds himself in a life-or-death situation after he tries to con a middle-aged man. The caller, Asa (Jackie Earle Haley) holds Kasey at gunpoint to see whether he can talk himself out of the trouble he’s in.

The film, directed by recent University of Southern California Cinematic Arts graduate Khaled Ridgeway, has proven to be a crowd favorite. Also starring Alisha Wainwright, Haley Joel Osment and Woody McClain, the movie earned the Fan Favorite Award at the American Black Film Festival in 2020, Deadline reported.

It also screened at the Austin Film Festival last year and won Best Feature award at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival this year.

Movie-goers shared how they felt about the film on Twitter.

“Just finished #DeathOfATelemarketer by Khaled Ridgeway and starring Lamorne Morris. Loved it. The script was tight, pitch perfect. Morris’ comedic timing was on. Morris’ stage presence was magnetic. Want to see more of him. #aff27”

“#31DaysofHorror Day 25 #DeathofaTelemarketer is another #AustinFilmFestival movie & I absolutely loved it! Casey gets the sale at all costs & someone finally decides to teach him an ethics lesson. Less a horror, more a thriller; but I’ll count it. Highly recommend. @austinfilmfest”

Other cast members include Matt McGorry, Gil Ozeri, Sujata Day, David So, Ian Verdun, Gwen Gottileb, and Starletta DuPois.

Dataru Turner produced the movie for Datari Turner Productions alongside James J. Yi and Meagan Good.

The team of executive producers include Jeff Friday, Phil Thornton, Leah Daniels-Butler, H.M. Coakley, Seth Gottlieb, Louis Steyn and TJ Steyn for Thirty06 Productions, Tim Weatherspoon, Jash’d Belcher, Jamal Chilton, Morris, Earle Haley, Dave Brown, Matt McGorry and Sujata Day, Deadline wrote.

SPWA secured global rights to Death of a Telemarketer, which were negotiated by WME Independent, Datari Turner, Litcher, Grossman, Adler, Feldman and Clark.