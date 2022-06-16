A Player With a Higher Purpose: Indianapolis Colts’ Khari Willis Leaves the NFL to Pursue Ministry

A young professional National Football League (NFL) player has decided to hang up his cleats in pursuit of a more important and higher calling.

The Indianapolis Colts’ strong safety Khari Willis has decided to retire from the NFL after only playing three seasons so he can pursue ministry full-time.

Willis made the announcement via social media:

“I’d first like to thank the Indianapolis Colts organization for granting me the opportunity to compete in the National Football League the past three years. I’ve built lifelong relationships with numerous teammates, coaches, and support staff that have impacted me greatly. The lessons that I’ve learned in this phase of my life will be valuable for me in my next chapter.

“With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I thank all of my family, friends, and those who have supported me on this journey thus far and I look forward to your continued support through the next phase of my life. I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose. Thank you all for your support over the years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khari Willis (@khariwillis27)

The Colts granted the 26-year-old an excused absence from the team’s organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp so he can focus on his new endeavor.