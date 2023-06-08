 Kid Cudi Calls Out Apple Music for Omitting The Proper Lyrics to His Song

Kid Cudi Blasts Apple Music For Omitting ‘Proper Lyrics’ For His Latest Song ‘Porsche Topless’

Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi attends Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Rapper Kid Cudi had a straightforward message to the folks at Apple Music. After seeing that the music streaming giant did not provide the correct lyrics to his song, “Porsche Topless,” he took to Twitter to ask them to correct their error.

The recording artist accused Apple Music of making up whatever words they wanted when they placed the lyrics to his latest song on its platform. He mentioned that he even took the time to supply the lyrics himself.

Politely blasting a company like Apple Music on social media does wonders. Kid Cudi returned to Twitter later that evening to acknowledge that the service placed the proper lyrics on the platform.

The rapper has been busy as of late, as his latest project is supposed to be dropping later this year. He was recently featured in the Netflix animated film, Entergalactic, released last September. The album for the film also debuted on the same day. The project was created by Kid Cudi, with Kenya Barris assisting with the film.

As fans awaited the next album by the Cleveland-raised artist, it was announced  that he would join the cast of Knuckles. The upcoming television series will be on the streaming platform, Paramount+, where he will be joining Idris Elba, Adam Pally, Rory McCann, and Tika Sumpter. The show is currently in production and is slated to be released in December 2024.

Kid Cudi has already appeared in several films. He can be seen in X, House Party, Need for Speed, and Don’t Look Up.

