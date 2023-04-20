Kid Cudi Is Joining Idris Elba And Tika Sumpter In The Television Series, ‘Knuckles’

Kid Cudi still has motion out here in these industry streets. Coming off the stellar Entergalactic—album and film—the Cleveland-raised MC’s next venture will find him cast in the series Knuckles, a spin-off of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Kid Cudi took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“When life has more dreams for you to fulfill ☺️ its lit #knuckles @paramountplus,” the Indicud rapper writes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willis (@kidcudi)

Knuckles, originally a video game released on Sega Genesis in 1994, is a spin-off from the second installment of Sonic the Hedgehog. Airing through Paramount+, the upcoming television series will feature veteran actor Idris Elba, who returns as Knuckles, Adam Pally, who, according to Deadline, appeared in the Sonic the Hedgehog sequel, and Rory McCann. Tika Sumpter is also returning as Maddie, Deadline reports.

“The series is currently in production and will follow Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior,” Deadline writes.

Kid Cudi, born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, is no stranger to the big screen. He’s spread his wings in films such as X, House Party, Need for Speed, and Don’t Look Up, among several others Mescudi also served as the program director on Entergalactic.

Appearing to stay busy, the “Just What I Am” rapper delivered a thankful message on Twitter, praising DJs for showing him love throughout his career. Before the tweet praising DJs, Cudi hinted at new music dropping this year.

DJs all around the world: I wanna thank you from the bottom of my heart for playin my tunes all these years. I would not be where im at now with out any of you, and I am deeply grateful. 🙏🏾💕 The time has come for my evolution. June 2nd, we start a new chapter. Join me ⚡️ — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 17, 2023

Album this Fall. First singles this summer. The new chapter has begun… Ur not prepared man. We’ve reached a new level. — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) February 27, 2023

Knuckles is currently in production and is set for a December 2024 release.