KL’s Natural Beauty Bar In Nigeria Celebrates Decade Of Hair Care

KL’s Beauty Bar, a Nigerian-based natural hair care business, started over ten years ago with the vision of founder Kemi Lewis to uplift and enrich textured hair in her community.

Lewis’ mission to create a space dedicated to natural hair within Nigeria led to the establishment of her own salon, as detailed by Business Day, a national news source. After Lewis life-changing choice to embark on her own natural hair journey in 2012, her knack for hairstyling for curls and coils became KL’s Natural Beauty Bar.

The Nigerian businesswoman celebrated a decade of business and service to those within Lagos who took a chance on changing how they perceive styled hair.

Within the natural-focused salon, based in Lagos, those wanting to treat the hair texture they were born with are guided by specialists on products and routines to create the healthiest hairdo upkeep. The success of the flagship store, with a growing clientele, expanded into multiple locations through Nigeria’s capital city.

However, Lewis’ mission toward innovative natural hair care did not stop at the salon. Wanting to further empower a community of those embracing their textured hair, the entrepreneur enlisted and trained more stylists through her NLS Natural Hair Academy.

Deemed “the natural hair experts,” stylists are encouraging more women to take a chance on their original curl pattern. With the first salon still in operation, loyal customers have become fellow communal members in the movement to honor one’s natural manes. For those struggling with a decline in hair health due to damaging styles, the experts are also there to retrain not only their tresses, but to empower people to look away from those practices.

Lewis currently has a launch of designated hair care products, Groom and Grow, to increase the health and wellness for all naturals. As she jumps into another era of her expansive brand, the quest to evolve the beauty industry further and strengthen women’s confidence from the inside out will continue on.

