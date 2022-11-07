Kyrie Irving Must Complete Six Items the Brooklyn Nets Require to Rejoin Team

Kyrie Irving‘s status with the Brooklyn Nets has been taken to another level after the team suspended him last week.

According to Shams Charania, senior lead NBA Insider for The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets organization has laid some more ground rules for Irving to be able to return to the basketball court. The team suspended the New Jersey native by stating he is ‘Currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.’

The fallout follows Irving’s “failure to disavow antisemitism” after tweeting a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film some consider antisemitic.

Before the point guard can join the team, there are six things that he must do to satisfy the Brooklyn Nets organization.

Although he has already apologized after news of the suspension came out, they are requiring him to offer another apology and condemn the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!

He already pledged to do the second requirement last week: donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations and causes. He must enroll and complete sensitivity training and antisemitic training. Along with that, Irving must also meet with the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish leaders. The last step he has to take is meeting with the team owner, Joe Tsai, to “demonstrate understanding.”

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team: – Apologize/condemn movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

In announcing the suspension, the Brooklyn Nets stated:

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.

“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.”

After the announcement of his punishment, Irving offered this on his Twitter account:

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semticism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.”

