L.A. Reid Is Launching New Record Label With Usher

With a new record label alongside Usher under his belt, Antonio Marquis “L.A.” Reid is seemingly working to downsize his living arrangements.

The famed record executive and music producer is listing his Bel Air mansion for a third time, Finurah reports. This time, Reid is seeking $21.5 million after dropping his second listing in December 2022 for $21.9 million.

Reid’s seven-bedroom 8.5 bathroom estate was built in 2014 and had lavish improvements made over the years since he purchased it for $18 million in 2016. The three-floor home includes illuminated staircases, a chandelier-focused dining room, a spacious kitchen, and a permanent round table for 10.

Originally listed at 11,246 square feet, Reid has dropped the price three times since first putting the home on the market for $22.9 million in 2019. Amenities in the home include a luxury bath with a soaking tub in one of the seven bedrooms, a glass-enclosed shower and sauna, a gym, a crimson movie theater with a wet bar, a 300-bottle wine cellar, four fireplaces, and an elevator.

An outdoor entertainment area includes a fireside pit, another kitchen, bar, and a hot tub. The subterranean parking area holds up to four vehicles.

The sale of the mansion comes as the LaFace co-founder transitions his focus to his new record label that boasts his longtime friend and protege Usher as its first signee.

“It felt like it could be spontaneous, but I swear it could have been by design,” Reid told GQ.

Usher and Reid mended their broken friendship after a major fallout following the release of his 2004 album “Confessions.” The pair have been working together since Usher’s days on LaFace, the label Reid co-founded with singer/songwriter Babyface.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA REID (@la_reid)



“His system is what created that expectation for me, as a young artist,” Usher said. “So now, damn near 25 or some odd years later, we feel inspired to go out and create more artists.”

RELATED CONTENT: Black Couple Settles Lawsuit Against Real Estate Company That Gave Higher Appraisal Thinking It Was White-Owned