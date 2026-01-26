Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn La La Anthony Opens Up About Her ‘Life’s Work’ At Rikers Island Through ThreeSixty Program La La Anthony opens up about the impact of her prison reform initiative, the ThreeSixty Program, at New York City's notorious Rikers Island.







Despite her packed Hollywood schedule, La La Anthony has continued to give back to her hometown, channeling her energy into prison reform through the ThreeSixty Program at New York’s most notorious correctional facility.

The actress recently appeared on the Jan. 23 episode of Sherri, where she discussed her partnership with Canvas Beauty and how it helps support her ThreeSixty Program at Rikers Island. The reentry initiative provides young men with mentorship, legal support, and life skills designed to reduce recidivism and help participants successfully transition back into society after release.

“ThreeSixty is a program I started inside of Rikers Island about three years ago,” Anthony shared. “So what we do is, we get them ready, while they’re incarcerated, for the outside world. Whether that be job training, mentorships, self-esteem building, or anything that they need, so when they come out, they’re productive citizens. We help them get great jobs, housing, clothing, whatever they need, and it’s been so successful, and that’s what I’m most proud of.”

When asked how she balances the initiative with her busy Hollywood career, the Power actress says the program is a true passion project.

“It’s my life passion. It’s my life’s work,” she said. “I know how easy it is to write them off… A lot of their choices were because of the environment, lack of opportunity.”

A former Rikers Island inmate shares how Lala supported him during and after his incarceration through her ThreeSixty program—helping him turn his life around.



He is now a Columbia University scholarship recipient



pic.twitter.com/qpbrHmphPa — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) January 24, 2026

To underscore the program’s impact, Anthony was joined by former participant Michael Rondo Bonilla, a onetime Rikers Island inmate who met her through the initiative and has maintained a relationship with The Chi star.

Bonilla credits the ThreeSixty Program with helping steer him toward a better path than the one that led him to Rikers.

“When La first started coming, she kept on coming,” he said, in a clip shared online. “When I got out, she came. Authentic, no security, none of that. I listened to my mentors, I kept God first, and that’s why I’m at where I’m at today.”

Anthony also praised Bonilla, who now works as an organizer with REFORM and has earned a scholarship to Columbia University, highlighting the real impact of the ThreeSixty Program and the possibilities that can emerge when people are given a second chance.

