News by Rafael Pena Lab Tech Faces Felony Charges For Selling Clean Urine For Cash The lab technician was employed by Shelby County Community Corrections in Alabama.









Adrian Travarius Davis, a 37-year-old lab technician employed with Shelby County Community Corrections in Alabama, has found himself entangled in legal trouble for allegedly offering his clean (or drug-free) urine in exchange for cash payments, Alabama.com reports. The allegations stem from incidents in August and October of 2023, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

Davis stands accused of soliciting and accepting cash payments for clean urine from participants in the deferred prosecution program administered by Shelby County Community Corrections. This program, overseen by the court, offers leniency and support to offenders through various educational courses and drug screenings. However, Davis allegedly exploited his position to guarantee clean test results in exchange for bribes.

According to the Shelby County Reporter, Chief Deputy Clay Hammac of the SCSO expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “We had enough information at that time to seize his cellular phone, which is what we were told the communications were being conducted on.”

After forensic examination of Davis’ phone, investigators claim to have uncovered substantial evidence supporting the allegations.

While Davis does not hold an elected position, he acted as an agent of the court. Thus his actions fall under the purview of bribery laws. The The investigation, catalyzed by a whistleblower within the system, culminated in Davis’ arrest on March 22, after he turned himself in to authorities. He has since been released on a $30,000 bond.

Hammac expressed gratitude for the whistleblower’s courage and emphasized the ongoing nature of the investigation. “We are deeply grateful for the partnership that we have with the Shelby County court system and Shelby County Community Corrections,” he stated to the Shelby County Reporter. “This is another example of professionals coming together and working together with the same purpose and the same motivation, which is to provide service with integrity to our community.”

As the legal proceedings unfold, Davis faces the prospect of additional charges should further evidence surface. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance against unethical behavior, even within institutions tasked with upholding justice and integrity.

