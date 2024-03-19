Lamar Odom And Caitlyn Jenner Are ‘Keeping Up With Sports’ By Launching Podcast

Two former professional athletes, Lamar Odom and Caitlyn Jenner, are teaming up to launch a podcast titled “Keeping Up with Sports.”

The pair no longer have to keep up with The Kardashians now that the pair, along with sports podcaster Zach Hirsch, will be launching a new sports podcast. Odom, the former NBA player, and Jenner, the former Olympian (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) previously hung out together while the two were on the Kardashian family show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Odom is Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband; they were married between 2009 and 2016, while Jenner was previously married to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015.

“Each episode goes beyond the headlines, providing listeners with an entertaining perspective on the personal stories behind the champions, delving into the highs and lows of being in the spotlight, recounting early struggles on the path to success, and exploring how today’s athletes navigate difficulties along their journeys,” a press release said about the upcoming podcast.

The podcast will delve into what it takes to become a professional athlete and how that affects their personal lives as well.

“I know the dialogues we have on ‘Keeping up with Sports’ will emphasize athletes’ unique stories and events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community,” Jenner said in a written statement.

Hirsch, who lists himself as a freelance reporter and audio producer and co-host of “IF ALL ELSE FAILS” on his X profile, said, “The three of us play off each other so naturally, and the chemistry brings out the best in all our guests. It’s the next generation of sports shows.”

TMZ reported that legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard will be the first guest when the podcast launches. He discusses being sexually abused by one of his trainers.

Although no release date has been announced, the show “Keeping Up with Sports” will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other audio platforms.