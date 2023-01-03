Lamar Odom Says Nevada Brothel Owner Tried to Kill Him, Disputes Knowingly Taking Drugs

Several years ago, it was reported that former Los Angeles Lakers champion Lamar Odom overdosed on drugs at a Nevada brothel.

In a recent television special, Odom claimed that he did not do any drugs that night and that the owner of the brothel tried to kill him by putting drugs in his drink that night.

TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians premiered Monday. In it, the former basketball player claimed he was set up to be killed by the owner of the Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada. Specifically, Odom said the late Dennis Hof fed him drugs during that fateful night in October 2015.

On that night, Odom overdosed and almost lost his life at The Love Ranch. According to Extra, he was placed on life support after he had “cocaine, cognac and cannabis” in his system, according to his memoir.

While at the hospital, the reality TV star suffered a total of 12 strokes and six heart attacks while he was in a coma. He claims that he remembers having one drink but didn’t take any drugs. He stated that Hof, who died in 2018 was the one who fed him drugs.

“I got there, had the drink, and woke up three days later ripping tubes out of my neck, not knowing how I got there, unable to speak or walk,” Odom states in the TMZ special.

When TMZ’s Harvey Levin asked him if he was “positive” that he didn’t do drugs, his response was:

“As much as I’m positive I’m a Black man sitting in front of you.”

“I would remember if I did cocaine that night. He tried to kill me,” Odom recalled. When questioned on why Hof would do that to him, Odom replied, “I don’t know. This is only what I could tell you. I went there, I didn’t do drugs that night. I wound up with drugs in my system.”