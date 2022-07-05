Lamar Odom Reveals He Has Visions of Kobe Bryant Showing Up In His Dreams

Although he is more known as a reality TV star and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, former basketball player Lamar Odom has recently revealed that a former teammate speaks to him in his dreams.

TMZ Sports caught up to Odom, where he shared that his deceased former teammate and NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant “comes to me in dreams.”

The two players were friends off the court, having played together for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2004-2011. They won consecutive championships in 2009 and 2010.

The media outlet ran into the NBA champion last week at Los Angeles International Airport, where he was seen wearing a Kobe and Gigi tribute pendant that he received as a present earlier this year. He mentioned that he “often” speaks to Bryant in his dreams, frequently encouraging Odom to keep fighting and giving him advice.