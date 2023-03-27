Lamar Odom Sends Package of Sneakers and Basketballs to African Basketball Player Nkwain Kennedy Lamiress

Nkwain Kennedy Lamiress has been using social media to showcase his basketball skills to fulfill his dream of playing the sport professionally. After reportedly witnessing video clips of Lamiress playing the game and showing how he keeps himself in basketball shape, Odom decided he wanted to help him out. Former Los Angeles Lakers champion Lamar Odom has shown some generosity toward an African basketball lover over the weekend. According to TMZ, the reality TV star sent a care package to a basketball player in Africa who posted videos on his Instagram account showing himself working out in unorthodox ways.has been using social media to showcase his basketball skills to fulfill his dream of playing the sport professionally. After reportedly witnessing video clips of Lamiress playing the game and showing how he keeps himself in basketball shape, Odom decided he wanted to help him out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was also gifted some Nike socks and a handwritten note. On a card included in the package, Odom wrote, “To Nkwain. “Love the hustle. God bless.”One side of the card says, “When you’re so tired, you can’t see straight, know that I see you.” Inside, it states, “You’re amazing. And you got this.” TMZ reported that a representative for Odom stated that he caught a video clip of Lamiress and was inspired to send him some things that may help him in his journey. Through social media, Odom contacted Lamiress directly and reached out to him to find out his sneaker size and address. After obtaining the information, the former NBA player sent him a package via FedEx.The package allegedly included two Wilson basketballs and two pairs of sneakers; one of them was former NBA player Allen Iverson’s signature shoe from Reebok, and the other pair was from the Nike signature collection ofwho currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was also gifted some Nike socks and a handwritten note. On a card included in the package, Odom wrote, “To Nkwain. “Love the hustle. God bless.”One side of the card says, “When you’re so tired, you can’t see straight, know that I see you.” Inside, it states, “You’re amazing. And you got this.”

According to Opoyi, Lamiress is an amateur basketball player in Bamenda, Cameroon. He has amassed over half a million followers on his Instagram account, which shows him training in his village. In his videos, he is seen using worn-out gear and using things from his surroundings to assist him in training.