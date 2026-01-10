Lane College Names Alumnus Jeremy Patterson Director Of Athletics

As of February 1, Lane College alumnus Jeremy Patterson will begin his new role as the school’s director of athletics.

The HBCU announced the appointment on Tuesday, Jan. 6. Patterson, who is 29, was previously the director of athletics at Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi. His job begins on Feb. 1.

#LaneCollege is proud to welcome Jeremy Patterson as the Director of Athletics. A proud alumnus, Patterson returns to the home of the Dragons as a proven athletics leader.



Read More: https://t.co/eJk3x2nIEg pic.twitter.com/xnBVHC1ekx — Lane College (@thelanecollege) January 6, 2026

In his new role, Patterson will oversee all intercollegiate athletic programs at the school, ensuring compliance with SIAC and NCAA regulations, and be involved in facilities planning, fundraising, and community engagement initiatives.

“Jeremy Patterson understands Lane College because he is Lane College,” said Donald W. Comer, Lane College’s interim president, in a written statement. “He brings institutional knowledge, proven leadership, and a results-driven approach to facilities, fundraising, and student athlete success. His return represents both stability and momentum as we continue to elevate Lane Athletics.”

Patterson was also an administrator at Lane College, so he understands the institution’s culture, student-athlete experience, and strategic priorities. In the release, Lane College highlighted Patterson’s strong track record in fundraising and external relations, including cultivating donor relationships, securing sponsorships, and advancing development initiatives aligned with institutional goals.

He is also a veteran football college, including a stint at his alma mater. A few years ago, Patterson was selected as one of 25 (out of 1,500 applicants worldwide) for the inaugural, weeklong Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy. Afterward, he was of only five fellows selected by the Buccaneers to continue working with the Bucs’ coaching staff while the team prepared for the 2024 NFL regular season.

While at Rust College, he led and supported a series of facility upgrades that strengthened both competitive performance and student-athlete welfare. He also helped improve athletic venues, training facilities, and game-day infrastructure, positioning Rust College to recruit, retain, and develop student-athletes more effectively.

Lane, who is originally from Cleveland, Mississippi, received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in leadership in higher education from North Central University.

RELATED CONTENT: Cal State University Makes $10M Investment Toward Black Student Success