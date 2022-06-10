Largest Free Black Queer Festival Returns In New York City After Two Years Online

After two years of providing a virtual experience, MOBIfest is resuming its fifth year in-person in New York City from June 5–June 12.

Created by The Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative, otherwise known as (MOBI). MOBIfest is an interactive wellness experience that celebrates and acknowledges Black queer voices in fashion, visual arts, and media.

This personalized experience is a part of a series of curated social connectivity programming and events launched in 2017 for Black gay men and queer people of color to promote and advocate for the community, wellness, and personal development.

MOBIfest 2022 is proudly and generously sponsored by Gilead Sciences, with community partners that include New York City Pride, GLAAD, Human Rights Campaign, New York Blood Center’s Project ACHIEVE, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and Mt. Sinai.

This year’s lineup for MOBIfest live will feature a collective of special performances made up of all Black and queer artists, entertainers, ballroom legends, and DJs such as Albanus Thierry, Bambihanna, BMAJR, Britton & The Sting, DJ Adair, DJ Boston Chery, DJ Ciara Chaii, DJ Jash Jay, DJ Kenneth Kyrell, Dyllón Burnside, Harmonica Sunbeam, Jay Saint, JeRonelle, Julian King, Kandy Muse, Mila Jam, Sevndeep, TENz Magazine, and Wuhryn. This event will take place this Saturday at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn. The evening will be hosted by Brandé Elise, Danielle Gray, Marco Reese, and Randy Bowden Jr, two Black queer couples.

“I’m so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of talent hitting the stage at this year’s festival,” said actor/singer Dyllón Burnside. “I have been rocking with MOBIfest since the beginning, and the amazing work they are doing in the community for Black queer creatives is next level, and I am beyond excited to be a part.”

Furthermore, to pay homage to the Ballroom, TENz Magazine partnered with MOBIfest to sponsor an evening celebration to close out the momentous occasion. The evening will kick off with a special MOBIfest edition of “Some Nice Things,” a monthly intimate cabaret-style mini ball with cash prizes over $2,500 provided by REACH.

“We at MOBI are proud to serve this community and help improve the lives of those Black and queer folks in the New York area. The diverse gathering of artists, public servants, and civic leaders we have assembled over the years has strengthened our ability to impact our community,” said Dwyane Williams, director of Community Engagement at MOBI. “This work would not be possible without our community partners and corporate sponsors. Their commitment to our queer communities of color is heartwarming and inspiring. We are eternally thankful for their continued support.”

For information on MOBIfest / register for free, please visit www.mobi-nyc.com/mobifest2022 or stay connected via social media with the hashtag #MOBIfest2022 and by following the social handles below: Twitter: @MOBI-NYC on Instagram @MOBINYC