Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Las Vegas Aces, WNBA Star Dismiss Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit Dearica Hamby and the Aces decided to dismiss the lawsuit without prejudice.







The Las Vegas Aces and WNBA player Dearica Hamby have decided to let go of their legal battle.

Hamby, who no longer plays with the Aces, initially filed the lawsuit in August 2024, claiming pregnancy discrimination. In the filing, the 6-foot-3-inch forward alleged that the franchise mistreated her over her pregnancy.

According to CNN, Hamby alleged that the team discriminated against and retaliated against her by trading her to the Los Angeles Sparks, her current team, in January 2023. Hamby claimed that her pregnancy announcement triggered the trade, despite her receiving a contract extension three months earlier.

Front Office Sports reported that Hamby alleged the Aces head coach, Becky Hammon, “questioned Hamby’s commitment and dedication,” prompting the trade. A month after Hamby filed the lawsuit, the WNBA and the franchise filed motions to dismiss the suit.

She also sued the league, claiming it did not correctly investigate the Aces, which had its 2025 first-round pick revoked. Hammon also received a two-game suspension. A federal judge dismissed Hamby’s lawsuit against the WNBA in May, saying she did not prove her claims against the league.

As for her legal action against the Aces, both parties decided to drop the lawsuit. They filed the motion Dec. 11 with prejudice, so Hamby cannot re-file in the future.

Hamby kept her statement over the update brief, letting FOS know, “I stand by what I said.” Hammon has remained adamant that the pregnancy did not impact the Aces’ decision to trade her.

“I’ve been in either the WNBA or the NBA for now 25 years,” explained Hammon last year. “I’ve never had an HR complaint. Never, not once. I still didn’t, actually, because Dearica didn’t file any. She didn’t file with the players’ union; she didn’t file with the WNBA. Those are facts.”

Hamby, a three-time WNBA All-Star, averaged 18.4 points a game last season with the Sparks, a career high.

RELATED CONTENT: Emmett Till Center Buys Barn Where Lynching Took Place For $1.5 Million