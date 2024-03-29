Rapper Latto Gifts $2000 For Fan To Pay Rent After Posting About Being Rich

Raper Latto flaunted her wealth on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), and a user of the platform responded, “Not rn, Latto. Pls. It’s rent szn.” After acknowledging the user, the recording artist asked for her Cash App handle and sent her something to offset the user’s trouble. Sending her more than the amount she said she had to pay.

Latto, who appeared on Jermaine Dupri’s reality television series, “The Rap Game,” in 2016 when she was known as Miss Mulatto has achieved success since winning the first season of the show. The “Big Energy” artist posted a message to her X account taunting her riches when she wrote that she could go out to eat and order food daily and get whatever she wanted.

Immediately after posting that message, a user named Justin (@jusdaydreamin) responded by asking if she could send him $75 so he could do the same thing the next day.

She responded by asking, “What’s ur cash app?”

When another X user asked Justin if she sent him the money, he responded yes.

He then sent a screenshot of the money Latto sent, and the amount she sent was $500, more than six times the amount Justin asked for.

She replied, “Lunch on me :)”

But, another user, within minutes of Latto putting the status up, with the handle of @Tato thee Pony, chastised the “Put It On Da Floor” rapper by telling her that it’s not the time to be posting the boast since it’s time to pay rent.