Rapper Latto Gifted Special Key to Clayco From Stacey Abrams After Donating $250K to Residents

Rapper Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, joined in on this year’s season of giving.

The “Big Energy” rapper made a special appearance in her hometown, Clayton County, Georgia, where she hosted her second annual “Christmas in Clayco” event last weekend, donating $250,000 worth of gifts to the residents.

According to News Over the World, the event was held at the Carl Rodenizer Recreation Center, where 3,000 gifts were distributed to Clayton County residents.

Latto shared details of the event with her Instagram followers.

“My 2nd annual “Christmas in Clayco” put on by my foundation “Win Some Give Some” gone be HUGE this year!! If you live in Clayton County & need some help this holiday PULL UP!” she wrote in the post’s caption.

People reported that over 500 local families received gifts, a Christmas dinner, and other supplies for locals in need.

🎥 | @Latto went all out for her hometown. She spent over 250K on bikes, computers, scooters, tablets, speakers, electronics, etc. Such a generous queen 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/GanVYspOFd — Latto’s Destiny | Fan 🎰🍀 (@LattosDestiny) December 18, 2022

Stacey Abrams gifted the “Big Energy” rapper with a special key to the city, presenting her with her own “Latto Day” in Clayton County.

“I feel like I owe my success to Clayco, so this means so much to me,” Latto told the outlet. “I’m committed to using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of Clayton County youth.”

🎥 | @Latto was gifted the key to Clayco at her Christmas event 🥹❤️🔑 pic.twitter.com/UN4fW1CzmW — Latto’s Destiny | Fan 🎰🍀 (@LattosDestiny) December 18, 2022

Other local figures attended Latto’s Christmas event, including Clayton County Commissioner Alieka Anderson and Chair of the Clayton County Board of Education Jessie Goree.

“Latto is the epitome of greatness here in Clayton County,” Commissioner Anderson said at the event, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Our kids love her, the commissioners love her, and this is a collaboration that has been great for the community and for the children in Clayton County Public Schools. I want them to see the spirit of giving. When you give, it reciprocates back to you. What we tell our kids in Clayton County is that you can go and be anything you want to be, and Latto is a great example of that.”