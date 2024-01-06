Legal by Sharelle Burt Dunkin’ Donuts Customer Claims Exploding Toilet Left Him Filthy, Seeks $100,000 In Damages When he walked out of the bathroom, he claims one employee said they were aware of the 'problem with the toilet.'











A customer at Dunkin’ Donuts in Florida received a little extra with his order after he claims a toilet exploded at the coffee shop, causing injuries, Associated Press reports.

In a lawsuit filed on Jan. 3 seeking more than $100,000, Paul Kerouac says he suffered “severe and long term injuries” following the explosion in a Dunkin’s mens restroom in Winter Park, Florida, in January 2022. The incident left Kerouac covered in human feces, urine, and debris. When he walked out of the bathroom looking for assistance from employees or the manager, one employee said they were aware of the “problem with the toilet,” naming similar incidents, according to the suit.

His attorney, Scott Spradley, says his client is seeking monetary damages from HZ O Donuts, operating as a Dunkin’ location, for their negligence.

“As a direct result of Defendant’s breach and/or multiple breaches of its duties and obligations to Plaintiff, who was lawfully on Defendant’s premises, Plaintiff unwittingly became the victim of the exploding toilet and of the aftermath which followed, and sustained damages, including injuries and emotional and mental distress,” the lawsuit reads, according to USA Today.

The “bodily injury” Kerouac endured required months of mental health care and counseling since the incident. “Negligently failing to warn or adequately warn Plaintiff of the gander of the mens’ room toilet, when Defendant knew or should have known that the toilet was unreasonably dangerous, leaving Plaintiff unaware of the danger,” the lawsuit continued.

The popular donuts and coffee brand isn’t having the best start to the new year after being hit with another lawsuit out of New Jersey. The lawsuit claims an employee was mocked by his supervisor for his bipolar disorder after complaining about alleged workplace violations. The supervisor, Lisa Fresco, allegedly stated to him, “You must be going bipolar,” when he did not agree with her,” according to the suit filed in Superior Court of Ocean County on Dec. 21.

