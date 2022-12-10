Lawyer Says Brittney Griner Cut Locs To Avoid Cold While Washing Hair At Penal Colony

The first images of WNBA star Brittney Griner following her release from a Russian penal colony reveal she has cut her signature locs. Griner was released on Dec. 8 after the United States traded convicted arms merchant Viktor Bout with Russia.

According to a report from ESPN, Griner’s lawyer Maria Blagovolina said the two-time Olympic champion decided on her own to cut her locs two weeks ago in preparation for life at the penal colony. Blagovolina also said Griner had contracted the flew but was recovering.

“It’s very cold in there and every time she washed her hair, she got cold and would get a chill,” said Blagovolina. “She should have waited until New Year’s Day.”

Sources close to the WNBA star also confirmed it was Griner’s choice to cut her locs to Insider.

Footage of Griner preparing for her Russian departure was released on Dec. 9 and showed the WNBA star’s new do. Video of a smiling Griner on the airplane was also released. Griner arrived in San Antonio, Texas on Friday at the Brooke Army Medical Center for observation and was reunited with her wife, Cherelle Griner. Once she leaves the facility, Griner will go to a private location to recover from her 10-month-long ordeal.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said she knew a possible trade was happening a few days prior to Griner’s release, but she wasn’t sure it would happen.

“I just got emotional,” she said.

“It has been a total team effort. We use that analogy in sports all the time. But we could not have done this without the NBA, without Brittany’s agent, lawyers, the whole ecosystem around women’s sports. But, again, this came down to the leadership of our government and our State Department and they got this done, and I’m so grateful to them.”

Engelbert also said she wanted to give Griner time to readjust and is available for any support she needs.

“We’re obviously going to respect the privacy of this very intricate, critical time in her coming back home,” said Engelbert.

“I’d love to call her, I’d love to see her. We’re gonna give her the appropriate space and time for that. Then follow with what Brittney and her family want to do about re-engaging with the WNBA and our players.”