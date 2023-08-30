Leader Of ‘Black Voices For Trump’ Harrison Floyd, Given $100K Bond After Spending Week In Jail

Harrison Floyd was the only one of 19 defendants named in the Fulton County election fraud case to spend time in jail following the voluntary surrender deadline set forth by District Attorney Fani Willis. Now, the former leader of Black Voices for Trump has been given a $100,000 bond.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Floyd’s attorney, Chris Kachouroff, vehemently disagreed with the county’s decision to hold his client behind bars before issuing his bond. “She was just letting him rot in there,” he said. “I told Harrison ‘This is ridiculous. She [Willis] should have jumped in there and done the right thing.’” Kachouroff believes the final decision was a matter of “optics” rather than fairness.

Jeff DiSantis, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, denied any mistreatment of Floyd for any reason. “Mr. Floyd has had the opportunity to work out a consent bond in the same manner as the other defendants named in the indictment, but chose not to do so until today,” he said.

The other 18 defendants named in the case, including former President Donald Trump, turned themselves in with a prearranged bond; however, Floyd arrived at the Fulton County jail with no attorney.

According to The Journal-Constitution, Willis placed a phone call to attorney Carlos J.R. Salvado, who is representing Floyd in an unrelated criminal case, explaining that she’d offered his client a consent bond when he arrived at the jail, which he denied. “He said he didn’t want to talk to anyone without a lawyer, so they ended the conversation and walked out of the jail. So, your client’s going be sitting in jail with no bond,” she said at the time.

Floyd, who is charged with five counts of felony for his part in the attempt to overthrow the Georgia election, was considered a flight risk by Judge Emily Richardson due to his arrest earlier this year in Maryland for allegedly charging at an FBI agent who attempted to serve him with a grand jury subpoena in Trump’s federal election interference case in Washington, D.C.

In his court appearance on Friday, August 25, Floyd represented himself and asked to be given a public defender due to not being able to afford the costs associated with a case of this magnitude. However, a donation site set up in his honor has allegedly raised $275,000 to help with his legal expenses.