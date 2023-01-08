Leaders to Commemorate Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at South Suburban College on Jan. 16

South Suburban College (SSC) will commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 16, 2023, at 10:00 am.

The celebration will occur at SSC’s Performance Arts Center in South Holland, Illinois. The event will include an array of guest speakers comprised of local community leaders, a keynote address, performances by students from Thornton Township High School District 205, and refreshments, according to a press release.

The in-person celebration on the 94th birthday of Dr. King will focus on the theme of ”Restoration of Unity and Peace”. The event will feature guest speakers Illinois State Senator Napoleon B. Harris, SSC Chairman Terry Wells, SSC President Dr. Lynette Stokes, Thornton Township High School District 205 Board of Education President Nina Graham, Thornton Township High School District 205 Superintendent Dr. Nathaniel Cunningham, Jr., Thornton Township High School District 205 Student Board of Education President Eghosa Omosigh, and Rev. Dr. Patrick Daymond of Covenant United Church of Christ. “This year, we are honored to host this celebration in person at SSC with local leaders and community members. I am honored to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King through this year’s theme, ‘Restoration of Unity and Peace.’ We invite the public to join us at this celebratory event honoring Dr. King,” said SSC Chairman Terry Wells.

This year’s Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration is in partnership with SSC, the Thornton Township High School District 205, and Event Chairperson Dr. Jerry Doss. The event is free, and doors open at 9:00 am. To learn more about the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration at SSC, please contact Zanetta Miller, Executive Director of Public Relations and Resource Development, at 708-225-5846 or via email at zmiller@ssc.edu.