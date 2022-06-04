Leaked Pictures Of Anita Baker’s Son With His Girlfriend And Her Peculiar Puckered Lips Go Viral

A few pictures of Walter Bridgforth III, 28, leaked on social media, featuring him posing with his lady love, which left many people puzzled about her appearance, according to Black Sports Online.

Bridgforth is one of two sons of soulful singer Anita Baker. The online images show a comfortable Bridgforth leaning into his girlfriend as they take a couple selfie. However, many fans are concerned with his girlfriend’s extreme lips.

In addition to her son, Baker also was trending on social media. Still, more so due to her unforgettable talent and the success of the eight-time Grammy winner regaining control of her masters, a move that she credits Chance the Rapper, NME reports.

The “Body and Soul” singer highlighted the Chicago hip-hop artist at her concert at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on May 29, who was in the crowd, according to NME.

“Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine, by way of the music industry, and by way of helping me to get ahold and ownership of my master recordings?” Baker said as she pointed to Chance, who sheepishly stood up to the applause of the audience.

Chance later posted on Twitter, sharing a video of the moment of Baker’s endearing shout-out, “I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much [Baker] for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US”.

Baker is a highly revered and legendary singer-songwriter in the music industry. Her soulful ballads were musical staples during the 1980s quiet storm era and continue to influence new artists, according to MediaTakeOut.

Baker launched her career in the late 1970s with the funk band Chapter 8 and went on to release her first solo album. Baker released her first solo album, The Songstress, in 1983, followed by her 1986 Platinum-selling second album, Rapture, which included the Grammy-winning bop “Sweet Love.” As of 2017, Baker has four Platinum albums and two Gold albums.