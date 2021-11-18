Learn A New Language At A Pre-Black Friday Sale Price With Speakly

Learning a language is hardly an easy task. Not only does it take a large time commitment, but it also requires constant upkeep to maintain what you’ve learned. While daunting, mastering a new language can be one of the most fulfilling things a person can do.

Many resources are out there for learning a new language, but Speakly considers users’ time and the demands of day-to-day life as it acclimates and teaches subscribers an array of various languages. With the Pre-Black Friday Sale, a lifetime subscription to this language-learning program is available right now for just $59.49. Its MSRP is $399.

Seen in HuffPost, TechCo, Steamed, Aripaev, and other leading publications, Speakly teaches you how to speak Spanish, French, Italian, German, and four other languages. You can access it via any web browser or Android- or iOS-compatible device.

While other programs just teach basic vocabulary as part of their curriculum, Speakly takes it a step further as it allows users to practice real-life situations from their phones or computers. Users can practice speaking their new languages through a range of topics, including shopping, directions, socializing, dining, and other real-world situations.

With Speakly, you can attain confident skills in just 100 hours of studying.

Speakly works by using science and computational algorithms, where more than 4,000 statistically-relevant words in targeted languages in order of their importance. Learn to speak like the people who live there.

This product has received high praise, as its 4.2 stars on Google Play, and 4.8 stars on Apple Store.

“This app is amazing. If you love learning languages, this app is a must. Very interesting and useful. Don’t hesitate, buy it!” writes verified 5-star verified reviewer Walter E.

If you’ve wanted to learn a new language but are intimidated by the time commitment or costs, Speakly eliminates the worry about both. Try it today and get started on your journey to master a new language.

