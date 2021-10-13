Learn How To Play The Guitar With This Ultimate Lessons Bundle

Few things are more rewarding than learning and mastering a new skill. Whether it be learning how to cook, tending to and harvesting from a new garden, or learning a new language, there’s a certain measure of confidence that comes from self-improvement.

If you’re musically inclined, then you know just how fulfilling it is to not only play an instrument but to play it well. The Ultimate Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle is the perfect package for those who have wanted to learn to play the guitar but have yet to convince themselves to do so. For a limited time, this information-packed guitar bundle is available for just $20.

Nine courses are included in this bundle. Individually, eight of the courses cost $200 a piece. Each course is taught by accomplished guitar instructor Dan Dresnok, who has taught guitar for more than a quarter of a century. Dresnok has also authored a number of guitar method books, and he’s moderated hundreds of group guitar clinics.

This bundle is wide-ranging, as it covers everything from a “Beginning Guitar Lessons Crash Course” and “Ear Training for the Curious Guitarists” to more specialized offerings such as “Jazz for the Curious Guitarist” to Strumming for the Curious Guitarist.”

Eighty-six people have purchased this bundle, and they’ve collectively rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

“Dan, the instructor, is knowledgeable, competent and professional. He thoroughly and patiently explains music foundation, the guitar instrument without being condescending. I’m really enjoying this course,” writes verified five-star reviewer Steven S.

More than 218 lessons are packed into the nine courses, and 14,489 aspiring guitarists are currently enrolled in this offering.

Whether you’ve always had an interest in learning to play the guitar or if you’re someone who enjoys music, there’s something for you in this bundle. At $20 for a limited time, take advantage of its low price today and begin your journey to becoming a great guitarist.

Prices subject to change.